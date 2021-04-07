Gov. Beshear signs list of new bills into law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear signed a list of new bills into law on Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear praised lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for coming together to implement election reform and spend federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan:

Beshear signed into law the election reform bill which would give Kentuckians three days of early voting including a Saturday before Election Day. It does not, however, allow no-excuse absentee voting.

“When sometimes people said eyes were on Kentucky, we showed them the very best. Ensuring that not only all our citizens at a record number of citizens in a general election could vote, but that they could do so safely,” Gov. Beshear said.

Beshear also signed into law several House and Senate bills that appropriate funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The money will expand internet broadband across the state, assist rural hospitals, and improve infrastructure for clean drinking water and schools.

Although Republican lawmakers often disagreed about the governor’s executive orders, Beshear praised lawmakers for working together to help Kentuckians.

“We’re being bipartisan. Maybe we’re being non-partisan by just doing the right thing,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are putting our people first and we are giving our communities a real chance.”

Beshear said he believes money from the American Rescue Plan will help Kentucky’s economy get back on track.

Gov. Beshear said he’s reviewing several other bills passed during the general session, examining their legality and policy.

