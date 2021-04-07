Advertisement

Gov. Beshear signs list of new bills into law

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear signed a list of new bills into law on Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear praised lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for coming together to implement election reform and spend federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan:

Beshear signed into law the election reform bill which would give Kentuckians three days of early voting including a Saturday before Election Day. It does not, however, allow no-excuse absentee voting.

“When sometimes people said eyes were on Kentucky, we showed them the very best. Ensuring that not only all our citizens at a record number of citizens in a general election could vote, but that they could do so safely,” Gov. Beshear said.

Beshear also signed into law several House and Senate bills that appropriate funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The money will expand internet broadband across the state, assist rural hospitals, and improve infrastructure for clean drinking water and schools.

Although Republican lawmakers often disagreed about the governor’s executive orders, Beshear praised lawmakers for working together to help Kentuckians.

“We’re being bipartisan. Maybe we’re being non-partisan by just doing the right thing,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are putting our people first and we are giving our communities a real chance.”

Beshear said he believes money from the American Rescue Plan will help Kentucky’s economy get back on track.

Gov. Beshear said he’s reviewing several other bills passed during the general session, examining their legality and policy.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Police Lights
9-day-old Louisville infant found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County
Edgar Sizemore is accused of stealing a car.
Police: Woman tries to stop man from stealing her car in Laurel County
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree

Latest News

Shane Whitehead was arrested in Bell County on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Tazewell, TN man charged with rape in Bell County
Mountain student achiever 4/7
Mountain Student Achiever Lila Spaulding
Compassion Pediatrics in Pikeville hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this Wednesday.
‘I take this very personally’: Pediatric office hosts ribbon-cutting in Pike County
Pediatric office hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
'I take this very personally': Pediatric office hosts ribbon-cutting in Pike Coutny
Martin County
New judge-executive hopes Martin County can ‘rally around’ a brighter future