Gov. Beshear requests Major Disaster Declaration for historic flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear submitted a request to the federal government for a major disaster declaration after flash flooding, mudslides and landslides hit much of Eastern and Central Kentucky.

The disasters were the result of torrential rainfall that hit the Commonwealth between February 26 and March 1.

“This flooding was some of the worst in my lifetime, damaging about 2,000 homes and destroying infrastructure, including some of our roadways, and we are asking the president to declare a disaster to provide both individual and public assistance that is needed to help our people and our communities rebuild,” said Gov. Beshear. “This flooding, just days after harsh winter storms left tens of thousands without power, was the latest in a line of devastating setbacks, but our people are strong, we are resilient and we will build back.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has conducted joint damage assessments and validated more than 2,000 impacted homes in Eastern Kentucky.

“The recent flooding event brought yet another severe impact to families and communities across the commonwealth, and more specifically to our residents in nine eastern counties already damaged from the February ice storm event,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “The Governor’s request for an award of individual and public assistance from the federal government highlights the urgency and extreme need for support in restoring the damaged and destroyed homes in our flooded neighborhoods and repairing the infrastructure damage suffered in this record flooding event.”

The governor requested the declaration nearly one week after President Biden approved the Governor’s request for a major disaster declaration following winter storms that hit Kentucky throughout February.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.