Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday as positivity rate slightly falls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, but he did announce the state’s latest COVID-19 information in a news release.

The governor’s office announced 1,028 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. This brings the statewide total to 430,860. The governor also stressed that 300 of Wednesday’s new cases are from Monday and Tuesday, but were not reported until Wednesday due to an issue with the reporting platform.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

185 of Wednesday’s new cases are children 18 and younger. 383 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 112 in the ICU. 66 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell very slightly to 2.87%.

Governor Beshear also announced ten new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, along with four new audit deaths. This brings the death toll in the state to 6,198.

5,124,328 tests have been administered so far and 50,122 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

