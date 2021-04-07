Girls’ teams in the Mountains ready to take Rupp Arena floor

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 tips off on Wednesday, April 7th from Rupp Arena. Four Mountain teams (Pikeville, Knott Central, South Laurel and Southwestern) will vie for a shot at a title. Here are the breakdowns of each team and their Sweet 16 history.

Pikeville (15th Region)

Pikeville is making their third straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Pikeville has never won the State Tournament.

Pikeville has never made it to the state title game.

This is Pikeville’s fifth appearance in the Sweet 16 overall (1979, 1980, 2019-21).

Pikeville has an All-Time Record of 0-4.

Last State Champion to come out of 15th Region in Coverage Area: None.

List of 15th Region State Champions in Coverage Area: 0.

Knott Central (14th Region)

Knott Central is making first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019.

Knott Central has never won the State Tournament, nor made it to the State title game.

This is Knott Central’s seventh appearance in the Sweet 16 overall (1980, 1982, 2005, 2017-19, 2021).

Knott Central has an All-Time Record of 1-6.

Last State Champion to come out of 14th Region in Coverage Area: Hazard (1997).

List of 14th Region State Champions in Coverage Area: M.C. Napier (1994), Hazard (1997).

#Hazard Won the State Championship in 1930 out of the Seventh Region.

South Laurel (13th Region)

South Laurel is making their second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. They won the last game of the season in the Sweet 16 last season, 58-57 over Sacred Heart.

South Laurel has never won the State Tournament, nor made it to the State title game.

This is South Laurel’s fourth appearance in the Sweet 16 overall (2005, 2008, 2020, 2021).

South Laurel has an All-Time Record of 3-2.

Last State Champion to come out of 13th Region in Coverage Area: Clay County (1989).

List of 13th Region State Champions in Coverage Area: Whitley County (1985), Clay County (1989).

+Laurel County Won the State Championship in 1977-79, 1987 and 1991 out of the 12th Region.

Southwestern (12th Region)

Southwestern is making their second Sweet 16 appearance.

Southwestern has never won the state championship.

Southwestern has made it to the state championship game once (2019).

This is Southwestern’s second appearance in the Sweet 16 (2019, 2021).

Southwestern has an All-Time Record of 3-1.

Last State Champion to come out of 12th Region in Coverage Area: Rockcastle County (2011).

List of 12th Region State Champions in Coverage Area: Laurel County (1977-79, 1987, 1991), Pulaski County (1981), Rockcastle County (2011).

Here is the girls’ Sweet 16 bracket.

