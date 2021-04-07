Girls’ teams in the Mountains ready to take Rupp Arena floor
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 tips off on Wednesday, April 7th from Rupp Arena. Four Mountain teams (Pikeville, Knott Central, South Laurel and Southwestern) will vie for a shot at a title. Here are the breakdowns of each team and their Sweet 16 history.
Pikeville (15th Region)
- Pikeville is making their third straight Sweet 16 appearance.
- Pikeville has never won the State Tournament.
- Pikeville has never made it to the state title game.
- This is Pikeville’s fifth appearance in the Sweet 16 overall (1979, 1980, 2019-21).
- Pikeville has an All-Time Record of 0-4.
- Last State Champion to come out of 15th Region in Coverage Area: None.
- List of 15th Region State Champions in Coverage Area: 0.
Knott Central (14th Region)
- Knott Central is making first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019.
- Knott Central has never won the State Tournament, nor made it to the State title game.
- This is Knott Central’s seventh appearance in the Sweet 16 overall (1980, 1982, 2005, 2017-19, 2021).
- Knott Central has an All-Time Record of 1-6.
- Last State Champion to come out of 14th Region in Coverage Area: Hazard (1997).
- List of 14th Region State Champions in Coverage Area: M.C. Napier (1994), Hazard (1997).
#Hazard Won the State Championship in 1930 out of the Seventh Region.
South Laurel (13th Region)
- South Laurel is making their second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. They won the last game of the season in the Sweet 16 last season, 58-57 over Sacred Heart.
- South Laurel has never won the State Tournament, nor made it to the State title game.
- This is South Laurel’s fourth appearance in the Sweet 16 overall (2005, 2008, 2020, 2021).
- South Laurel has an All-Time Record of 3-2.
- Last State Champion to come out of 13th Region in Coverage Area: Clay County (1989).
- List of 13th Region State Champions in Coverage Area: Whitley County (1985), Clay County (1989).
+Laurel County Won the State Championship in 1977-79, 1987 and 1991 out of the 12th Region.
Southwestern (12th Region)
- Southwestern is making their second Sweet 16 appearance.
- Southwestern has never won the state championship.
- Southwestern has made it to the state championship game once (2019).
- This is Southwestern’s second appearance in the Sweet 16 (2019, 2021).
- Southwestern has an All-Time Record of 3-1.
- Last State Champion to come out of 12th Region in Coverage Area: Rockcastle County (2011).
- List of 12th Region State Champions in Coverage Area: Laurel County (1977-79, 1987, 1991), Pulaski County (1981), Rockcastle County (2011).
Here is the girls’ Sweet 16 bracket.
