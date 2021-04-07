Advertisement

Fiber optic installation project underway through June on U.S. 23

Traffic safety(WTVY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Drivers on U.S. 23 in the Ashland and Catlettsburg areas should expect delays in the next few months as crews do underground utility work.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 made that announcement Tuesday, saying the work will continue through June. The project is already underway, according to KTCD, to install or upgrade fiber optic infrastructure.

Drivers need to be aware that intermittent lane and shoulder closures are possible during work days. They should slow down, take notice of warning signs and be prepared for possible delays, according to transportation officials.

The utility work is being done under an approved permit with the Kentucky Department of Highways.

