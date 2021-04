LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is searching for Robert Paul Childress.

The 49-year-old is wanted for abusing a child under the age of 12.

Childress is 5′10, 220 lbs with brown eyes.

If you have any information please contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 London at 606-878-6622.

