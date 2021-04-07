Crane falls onto home in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crane has fallen onto a home in the 1100 block of Plato Terrace on Louisville’s west side.

Few details were immediately available, but Metrosafe confirmed it happened just after noon Wednesday.

Louisville Fire Department spokesman Bobby Cooper said the 105-foot crane was removing a tree in front of a house when it tipped over.

Just got on scene of a crane on a home in the 1100 block of Plato Terrace. @LMPD and @loukyfire are on scene. LFD public info officer is here and says he’ll have more details shortly. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/JxhxXMNXDs — Nicholas Picht (@N_Picht) April 7, 2021

The arm of the crane and the tree crashed through the roof of a neighbor’s house.

Nobody was injured, Cooper said.

Louisville Fire is at the scene to make sure all the houses in the immediate area are structurally OK.

