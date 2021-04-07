Advertisement

Crane falls onto home in Louisville

By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crane has fallen onto a home in the 1100 block of Plato Terrace on Louisville’s west side.

Few details were immediately available, but Metrosafe confirmed it happened just after noon Wednesday.

Louisville Fire Department spokesman Bobby Cooper said the 105-foot crane was removing a tree in front of a house when it tipped over.

(Story continues below the tweet)

The arm of the crane and the tree crashed through the roof of a neighbor’s house.

Nobody was injured, Cooper said.

Louisville Fire is at the scene to make sure all the houses in the immediate area are structurally OK.

