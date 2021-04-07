Advertisement

Bowling Green photographer donates kidney to stranger

By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last year, as the world was beginning to adapt to the new reality COVID-19 brought on, one photographer was inspired to do more, especially after getting laid off, and watching the Black Lives Matter protests nationwide.

“It’s going well, I’m up and moving,” that’s how Austin Anthony describes his recovery in Nashville.

Anthony is a freelance photographer in Bowling Green, “pretty much the only thing I can’t do right now is lift objects heavier than five pounds. But, you know, I’m walking around and otherwise living pretty normally and had the surgery less than a week ago.”

Anthony says donating a kidney had been something he had been considering for a while.

“It’s called a non-directed donation or an altruistic donation. I got laid off a year ago, and just kind of had this time on my hands, and then, you know, there were the Black Lives Matter protests and COVID, and I just was thinking, like, I would really like to help out just in some way. I just contacted Vanderbilt and told them that I was interested,” says Anthony.

“But I don’t know who is getting the kidney. I hope to find out, but all I know is that it was flown to Minnesota, like right after my surgery, and was put in a person the same day,” added Anthony.

He also spoke on some of the requirements he had to fulfill during the process, “the big thing is, I could not be diabetic, and I couldn’t have a family history of kidney disease or renal failure. I had a bunch of testing to do, I had to get blood work done several times.”

“My only hesitation was that I was hoping to get it done in the winter, and then it kind of kept getting moved back a little bit,” said Anthony.

He said after his recovery he hopes to continue freelancing as a photographer in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn
Police Lights
9-day-old Louisville infant found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested

Latest News

Advocates worried about Kentucky’s child abuse rate
Prescribed burns are used by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce dry fuels that make the forest...
Prescribed burn planned in Southwest Virginia Wednesday
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Temperatures soar before showers and storms return to the region
22 Tennessee counties without a hospital
“Life and death need in the community,” Tennesseans speak out about lack of hospitals
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first...
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb