Beshear creates task force to stop unemployment fraud

Across the nation, more than $63 billion has been paid out in fraudulent benefits, according to the release.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Monday creating a task forced aimed at stopping unemployment fraud, as the state sees an increase in fake claims during the pandemic.

A release from Beshear’s office said the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Fraud Detection and Prevention Task Force will consist of state and federal agencies who will “investigate, prosecute and prevent unemployment insurance fraud.”

“Like many other states across the country, Kentucky has seen a surge in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims,” Beshear said. “This task force will bring together the needed resources to combat this scourge.”

The Office of Unemployment Insurance is also ramping up security measures to prevent fraud. The agency said it has added a new welcome screen with a more secure login, implemented reCaptcha and will put a hold on out-of-state claims until all identification could be verified.

The agency also announced Friday that it will be stopping claimants from changing their bank account information after receiving recent reports of unauthorized changes.

Additionally, new claimants will only be paid via paper check effective immediately.

