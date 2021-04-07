Advertisement

40 cats and kittens dumped overnight

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A total of 40 cats and kittens were dumped at Little Victories Animal Rescue overnight, according to Stephanie Howell with Little Victories Animal Rescue.

It happened sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, Little Victories says they are trying to figure out what to do with all the cats and kittens.

Right now, the cats and kittens are on the Little Victories farm in Ona as staff cope with the huge influx of mouths to feed, emergency veterinary care, and litter boxes needing to be cleaned.

To learn more, or help the organization as they try to address the need, you can go to the Little Victories website.

