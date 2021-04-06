Warm days continue, showers and storms possible later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our well above average temperatures will continue for the foreseeable future, but we will pick up some rain chances to go with them later this week.

Today and Tonight

Monday ended up being perfect across the region. Temperatures made it into the upper 70s in spots and it looks like that will be the case again today. We may add a few clouds in with our sunshine at times, but it stays dry. I’m going to forecast 77 for a high, but a couple of spots could get a touch warmer. We’ll drop into the low to mid-50s overnight under clear skies. Some valleys could drop into the 40s.

Extended Forecast

We look to squeeze out one more dry day on Wednesday. Some stray rain chances are possible late, but I think the daylight hours stay dry for most. The big story will be the temperature. There is a good chance we break the 80-degree mark for some for highs. Unfortunately, our honeymoon comes to an end Wednesday night as clouds increase along with rain chances the deeper into the night we get. Lows will drop to right around 60.

Thursday features chances for scattered showers and storms riding along a front. I hesitate to call it a cold front (even though that’s what it is) because there won’t be a lot of change with the temperatures in front or behind it. Highs will still be in the low to mid-70s Thursday and Friday. Thursday features the best chances for rain, but even then, I don’t think it will be an all-day washout. Keep the umbrellas handy to wrap up the work and school week, because scattered showers and storms will linger into Friday too.

The weekend right now is split as rain chances continue into Saturday, but look to wrap up on Sunday. Models are trending a touch cooler with highs on Saturday looking to top out around 70 and only in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. In case you were wondering, the average high for this time of the year is 65.

