Advertisement

Very warm Wednesday, showers return by the end of the week

By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tomorrow will feel a little more like summer with more sunshine!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50s.

We’ll start out Wednesday with lots of sunshine! Some clouds start to move in by the later afternoon/evening hours. Highs will get near 80 tomorrow!! Clouds will start to increase later tomorrow night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60.

Extended Forecast

Clouds and showers return Thursday as a cold front approaches the mountains. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-50s. Showers will be scattered with a few thunderstorms. We are not expecting any severe weather on Thursday.

A few showers and storms are possible Friday, but I think most of us stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

That cold front actually moves through on Saturday bringing us more showers and a few thunderstorms. Still not expecting any of those storms to be on the strong to severe side for now. Highs will be near 70 with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We’ll cool off a little bit on Sunday with highs only getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s, but that sunshine returns as well! We’ll see a few clouds on Monday with highs getting back into the lower 70s. Some showers could return by Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

Latest News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - April 5, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - April 5, 2021
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Warm days continue, showers and storms possible later this week
WYMT Mostly Sunny
More sunshine Tuesday, very warm Wednesday
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - April 6, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - April 6, 2021