UK, Transylvania offering COVID-19 vaccines to students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington universities are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to students.

Ushering in a more normal return to campus in the fall, UK students are now able to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on campus.

Last month, UK students were told to expect the Fall 2021 semester to resemble Fall 2019, and not the Fall 2020 semester that took place in the middle of the pandemic.

Offering the one-dose vaccine to students is getting the university closer to that goal. The J&J vaccine will be offered to students at the Gatton Student Center and at K-Lair in Haggin Hall.

It will not be available at the Kroger Field vaccine clinic.

UK students are getting the vaccine right here on campus. They’re encouraged to go ahead and get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine when they go in for their COVID testing, or to make an appointment as soon as they can. Transylvania University started offering the vaccine today, too pic.twitter.com/pdzzFlfvWO — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) April 6, 2021

It’s suggested that if you’re already getting a COVID-19 test, that you go ahead and get the vaccine while there. Just make sure to bring your student ID with you.

“We are full already today and tomorrow throughout the rest of this week,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton. “There aren’t really any appointments until this weekend. So, we can do several an hour. Say we do 40-60 a day, that’s a few hundred a week we can be doing. There already full. So, clearly, students are telling us we want this opportunity.”

Transylvania University started offering students the vaccine Tuesday, as well.

“You’ve got a class of first-year students who don’t know anything about campus life, but this. So. you want to give them the opportunity to experience what the rest of us got to go through,” said Megan Moloney, VP Marketing and Communications at Transylvania University.

Transylvania University is partnering with Baptist Health for the vaccinations.

Right now, Transylvania doesn’t have any students in quarantine or any COVID cases. They’re hoping to keep this momentum going as students are the next on-campus to become vaccinated.

