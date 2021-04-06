‘The epitome of a first responder’: London celebrates firefighter’s decades of service

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Kentucky’s oldest firefighters was honored for his decades’ worth of service to his community on Tuesday.

81-year-old Wilson Rawlings has served as a first responder for 66 years, including roles with the London Fire Department and London-Laurel County Rescue Squad.

He served as fire chief from 1989-1994 and helped found the rescue squad in 1969, being designated Chief Emeritus in 2019.

“He is a wealth of knowledge and something that is very unique to have in this administration,” London Fire Chief Carl Hacker said.

Both the fire department and rescue squad hosted a surprise party for Rawlings. Chief John Allen with the rescue squad said that if it were not for him, the community may look very different than what it does today.

“In 1969, he got a vision that London-Laurel County needed a rescue squad. So with his vision, he envisioned having a rescue squad,” Allen said.

This story will be updated.

