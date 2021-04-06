Advertisement

Southwestern’s Alex Farler signs with Union football

Alex Farler Southwestern Union Football
Alex Farler Southwestern Union Football(Southwestern Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwestern’s Alex Farler is headed to Barbourville to join John Luttrell’s Union football program. Farler caught two touchdowns for the Warrios this year and added an interception.

Farler was a part of Southwestern’s team taht won eighth district in Class 5A over Pulaski County and took Frederick Douglass down to the wire in the region final.

