Southwestern’s Alex Farler signs with Union football

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwestern’s Alex Farler is headed to Barbourville to join John Luttrell’s Union football program. Farler caught two touchdowns for the Warrios this year and added an interception.

Farler was a part of Southwestern’s team taht won eighth district in Class 5A over Pulaski County and took Frederick Douglass down to the wire in the region final.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.