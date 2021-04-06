Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County

Apr. 6, 2021
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday at a home in Floyd County.

Investigators said troopers with Kentucky State Police found the two men shot at home on Bucks Branch in Martin. The discovery came after troopers responded to a call about gunshots.

Police said the investigation indicates Brian Shepherd, Racheal Hamilton, and Jacob Hamilton were involved in an argument. Then, investigators say Racheal Hamilton pulled a gun shooting both Shepherd and wounding Jacob Hamilton.

Shepherd was taken to the Cabell Huntington Hospital where is in critical condition.

Jacob Hamilton suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the Pikeville Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators said the investigation will be presented to the Floyd County Grand Jury.

