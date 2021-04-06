Advertisement

Sen. McConnell downplays need for aid in Kentucky’s government

McConnell talks about Senate Bill 228 that Beshear veoted, but was overrode by the state legislature.(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has downplayed a new infusion of federal relief for his home state’s government.

He questioned the need Monday as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. During a Kentucky event, McConnell touted federal pandemic aid passed last year with bipartisan support.

The Kentucky senator was dismissive of the latest round of federal relief championed by Democratic President Joe Biden that passed over united GOP opposition.

State government in Kentucky is expected to eventually receive more than $2.4 billion from the newest federal aid package.

McConnell says he doesn’t see that the state needed it.

