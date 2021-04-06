Advertisement

Reds offering special ticket deal for vaccinated fans

The deal is available for Monday through Thursday games in April and May.
By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds are rewarding fans for their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 with a special offer.

$10 view level tickets are available to anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Card with at least one shot completed.

No more than six tickets can be bought with each vaccine card shown.

The offer is only valid at Great American Ball Park ticket windows.

All tickets, including those bought at the window, will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow for contactless entry.

Masks are mandatory for workers and fans unless actively eating or drinking. Fans will be seated in pods of no more than six.

