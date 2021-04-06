PRIDE Spring Cleanup underway after being canceled last year

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As littering results in damages to the environment, it is also costly.

“Dumping materials over the hills and litter cause our county and every county over 100,000 dollars a year,” said Harlan County Solid Waste Director Lakis Mavinidis.

That is why in 1997, Congressman Hal Rogers alongside the late General James Bickford launched PRIDE. PRIDE stands for personal responsibility in a desirable environment.

“It gives the community an opportunity to bring their materials and dispose of it easily and anytime during the day or even weekend,” he said.

On Tuesday, the cleanup continued in Benham.

“We concentrate on each city. We bring in what they call a roll off dumpster or a large dumpster and we decided this year to have a solid waste employee to kind of man the dumpster,” said Magistrate of District Three in Harlan County Paul Browning.

As people look to get rid of unwanted items, Browning says they should stay mindful of what they toss out.

“Separate the recyclables from the actual trash. Things like of that nature,” he said. “The one thing they kind of discourage are some of the liquids, if you have older chemicals things like that, then that’s something we would frown on.”

Mavinidis says he appreciate the community’s support.

“We ask everybody to continue the participation in this program and I would like to say at this time I would like to thank all those who participated and volunteer groups,” he said.

Browning says to find more information on the cleanup and locations throughout the county, you can look on city officials Facebook pages or call the Harlan County Recycling Center at 606-573-9423.

