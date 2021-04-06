Advertisement

Police: Woman tries to stop man from stealing her car in Laurel County

Edgar Sizemore is accused of stealing a car.
By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is behind bars after being accused of stealing a car in Laurel County.

Deputies say Edgar Sizemore took a car parked in front of a business off Keavy Road.

The car owner had left the car running while going into the business and saw a man get into the car attempting to back out. The car owner ran outside grabbing the door handle and breaking the handle off as the man drove the 2018 Chevrolet Spark out of the parking lot.

The owner was able to identify Sizemore as the person who took her car.

Sizemore was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

