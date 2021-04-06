Advertisement

Police: Man fires gun while attempting to break into Knox County home

Brandon Bingham
Brandon Bingham(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested after police said he fired a gun while attempting to break into a Knox County home.

The incident happened around 2:35 a.m. on March 30th at a house on KY-718.

Police said the caller told deputies a man had a gun near their house.

Police later identified the man as Brandon Bingham, 34, of Walker. Deputies said Bingham fired a gun in an attempt to enter the caller’s home.

At the previous home, investigators said Bingham was able to take a handgun, and jewelry.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bingham in the yard of the home on KY-718.

Police said they found two rings, a handgun, and a bracelet in Bingham’s possession during the arrest. Bingham was charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Bingham was taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Barbourville police assisted in the arrest.

