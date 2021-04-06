Advertisement

Police: 2 victims, suspect 'down' in Maryland shooting

Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.
Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there are at least two victims. They said the suspect was “down.”

The shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. It was unclear if the suspect had approached the Army base. Fort Detrick’s public affairs office didn’t immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

No further information was immediately available.

