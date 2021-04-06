Operation Unite host Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - From April 5th to the 8th, Operation Unite will host the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit where President Joe Biden says they are fighting an opioid epidemic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CDC estimates that 88,000 Americans were lost to an overdose between August 2019 and August 2020, a 27% increase in the previous year,” President Joe Biden said.

Despite this, Congressman Hal Rogers says they have come a long way.

“When just a handful of states had operational PDMP’s, now 49 states have an active statewide PDMP with one in three prescribers and every major pharmacy now using this critical tool,” Congressman Hal Rogers said.

While proud of the progress, Senator Mitch McConnell says there is more work to be done.

“We must continue strengthening our country’s response to addiction. It’s going to take every one of us to win this fight,” Senator Mitch McConnell

President and CEO of Operation Unite Nancy Hale adding anyone can help.

“There’s something for everyone but let me tell you, one person can make a difference. Everything you do matters but everything you don’t do also matters,” President and CEO of Operation Unite Nancy Hale said.

President Biden saying there is a silver lining.

“And I grieve with all those who have lost someone, but we also celebrate those who are recovering. We hold them in our hearts and commit ourselves to helping more families, know the joy and relief of recovery,” Biden said.

Hale says they show no signs of stopping the summits.

