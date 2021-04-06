Advertisement

Officials ID remains of Kentucky sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack

The capsized USS Oklahoma on the right is next to the USS Maryland after the Dec. 7, 1941...
The capsized USS Oklahoma on the right is next to the USS Maryland after the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo) (KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. - Officials say the remains of a Kentucky sailor killed during the Pearl Harbor attack nearly 80 years ago have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard S. Magers was accounted for in December.

He had been assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. Magers was from the Merry Oaks community in Barren County.

Family spokeswoman Paula Ratliff Pedigo told the Daily News that Magers will be buried May 29 at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery in Smiths Grove.

Pedigo says the 18-year-old sailor will be given a hero’s burial during Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

Latest News

‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first...
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb
Donor Beth Burbridge saved a stranger’s life. She says she’s now an advocate for protections...
Ky. woman collaborates with doctor to pass legislation to help living organ donors
Gavel
Martin County has a new judge executive
Hundreds of workers at the Warrior Met coal mine in Tuscaloosa County are on strike.
Several former Blackjewel and Eastern Kentucky coal miners on strike following failed contract negotiations in Alabama
The deal is available for Monday through Thursday games in April and May.
Reds offering special ticket deal for vaccinated fans