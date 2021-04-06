Officials ID remains of Kentucky sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack

GLASGOW, Ky. - Officials say the remains of a Kentucky sailor killed during the Pearl Harbor attack nearly 80 years ago have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard S. Magers was accounted for in December.

He had been assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. Magers was from the Merry Oaks community in Barren County.

Family spokeswoman Paula Ratliff Pedigo told the Daily News that Magers will be buried May 29 at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery in Smiths Grove.

Pedigo says the 18-year-old sailor will be given a hero’s burial during Memorial Day weekend.

