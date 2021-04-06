Advertisement

Mountain After Hours Clinic in Hazard celebrates 25 years of service

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain After Hours Clinic in Hazard has surpassed its 25 year anniversary.

Over the years, the clinic has expanded in its operations and the number of patients it serves. President Dr. Ashok Patel says the inspiration for the clinic came from his time down in the state of Florida.

“At that time there were no physicians on in Hazard after 5 p.m. You had to go to the ER, so, I saw this clinic in Florida and they were open after hours and I thought this would be a good thing for the community,” President Dr. Ashok Patel said.

Dr. Patel says he is proud of how far his clinic has come and hopes it continues to grow for another 25 years.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

Latest News

‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first...
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb
Police Lights
9-day-old Louisville infant found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
PRIDE Spring Cleanup underway after being canceled last year - 6:00 p.m.
PRIDE Spring Cleanup underway after being canceled last year - 6:00 p.m.
Edgar Sizemore is accused of stealing a car.
Police: Woman tries to stop man from stealing her car in Laurel County