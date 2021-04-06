Mountain After Hours Clinic in Hazard celebrates 25 years of service

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain After Hours Clinic in Hazard has surpassed its 25 year anniversary.

Over the years, the clinic has expanded in its operations and the number of patients it serves. President Dr. Ashok Patel says the inspiration for the clinic came from his time down in the state of Florida.

“At that time there were no physicians on in Hazard after 5 p.m. You had to go to the ER, so, I saw this clinic in Florida and they were open after hours and I thought this would be a good thing for the community,” President Dr. Ashok Patel said.

Dr. Patel says he is proud of how far his clinic has come and hopes it continues to grow for another 25 years.

