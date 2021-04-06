Advertisement

Misinformation, language barrier among reasons Hispanic Kentuckians not getting vaccine

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s vaccination numbers keep climbing, but not in all groups.

Monday, Governor Beshear said less than two percent of Hispanic people in Kentucky have had a shot.

Rosa Martin, a researcher at the University of Kentucky, says misinformation is causing some of the hesitancy.

“In some cases, some have heard that the ladies say ‘oh, I can’t have any more children. I’m going to get cancer. My DNA is changed,’” Martin said.

She says this misinformation is spreading on social media, in social circles, and among family.

Language has also been a barrier.

“People are also having problems with going to get an appointment. Not because they can’t get an appointment, but because all the information is in English,” Martin said.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and UK’s vaccination clinic at Kroger field now have more materials in Spanish, but with fears surrounding immigration and deportation, some have been reluctant to show up.

“The government has committed to not using vaccination sites as a target for ICE,” said Dr. Gia Mudd-Martin, who teaches at UK’s College of Nursing. “You should be able to go and get vaccinated without concerns that ICE will show up.”

Dr. Mudd-Martin says vaccine websites may ask for identification but it’s not a requirement. She and Martin encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

“I think one of the most important messages that we can get out to the community right now is that anyone and everyone is able to receive a vaccine,” Dr. Mudd-Martin.

