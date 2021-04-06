FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a Facebook post on the Martin County Fiscal Court page, Martin County has a new judge executive.

Victor Slone will now serve as Martin County’s judge executive since William Davis resigned during a fiscal court meeting at the end of March.

Davis did not give any reason for his resignation.

Victor Slone has been officially appointed Judge Executive in Martin County Posted by Martin County KY Fiscal Court on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

