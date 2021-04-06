Advertisement

Martin County has a new judge executive

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a Facebook post on the Martin County Fiscal Court page, Martin County has a new judge executive.

Victor Slone will now serve as Martin County’s judge executive since William Davis resigned during a fiscal court meeting at the end of March.

Davis did not give any reason for his resignation.

Victor Slone has been officially appointed Judge Executive in Martin County

Posted by Martin County KY Fiscal Court on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved

Most Read

Police Generic
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

Latest News

‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first...
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb
Donor Beth Burbridge saved a stranger’s life. She says she’s now an advocate for protections...
Ky. woman collaborates with doctor to pass legislation to help living organ donors
Hundreds of workers at the Warrior Met coal mine in Tuscaloosa County are on strike.
Several former Blackjewel and Eastern Kentucky coal miners on strike following failed contract negotiations in Alabama
The deal is available for Monday through Thursday games in April and May.
Reds offering special ticket deal for vaccinated fans