Man faces trafficking meth and marijuana charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Knox County is facing charges of trafficking meth and marijuana following a traffic stop on April 2nd.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Phillip D. Smith, 34, of Louisville on US 25E north of Barbourville.

Smith was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, license to be in possession and failure to produce insurance card, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces.

Investigators said deputies also found $950 cash in Smith’s possession.

Smith was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.