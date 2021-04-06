Man dead after truck crashes into tree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Morgan County.

It happened Saturday on US 460.

State police say 63-year-old James Mitchell, of Mize, Ky. was driving a truck west on US 460 when he lost control of his vehicle crossing the eastbound lane and struck a tree.

Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

