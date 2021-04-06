Advertisement

Leslie County’s Ethan McCoy signs with Union football

Ethan McCoy Leslie County Union football
Ethan McCoy Leslie County Union football(Leslie County)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - John Luttrell and Union football brought in yet another local recruit as Leslie County’s Ethan McCoy signed with the Bulldogs on Monday.

Well it’s the end to another Era and off to play football at the next level. So, proud of my son and thankful for all of he’s accomplishments. So happy to see him sign with Union College today

Posted by Jenny McCoy on Monday, April 5, 2021

McCoy had 16 total tackles for the Eagles this season. Leslie County only played seven games this year due to COVID-19. McCoy is also in the top 10% in the class, a National Honor Society and has a 4.0 GPA.

