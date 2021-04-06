Leslie County’s Ethan McCoy signs with Union football
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - John Luttrell and Union football brought in yet another local recruit as Leslie County’s Ethan McCoy signed with the Bulldogs on Monday.
McCoy had 16 total tackles for the Eagles this season. Leslie County only played seven games this year due to COVID-19. McCoy is also in the top 10% in the class, a National Honor Society and has a 4.0 GPA.
