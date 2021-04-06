Ky. woman collaborates with doctor to pass legislation to help living organ donors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the latest bills to be signed by Governor Andy Beshear is the Living Organ Donor Protection Act, which follows another bill that supporters say removes barriers for organ donors.

Donor Beth Burbridge saved a stranger’s life. She says she’s now an advocate for protections for organ donors so more Kentuckians can be helped and healed.

“Jackson had a genetic kidney disease that left their entire family unable to help him,” Burbridge said.

Burbridge, a UK grad, was browsing her neighborhood’s Facebook page when she saw a post about her neighbor’s son needing an organ donation.

“My boys are my life,” Burbridge said. “I can’t imagine not being able to help them and how desperate that would feel.”

She knew she shared the same blood type with the potential recipient. She brought the idea to her husband.

“His response was, ‘I don’t like this idea at all.’ So, we had to talk through all of his concerns. I had to do a lot of research,” Burbridge said.

In her research, she found Kentucky had no protections for living organ donors. She learned she wouldn’t get a separate paid leave, and had a lot of back and forth with her life insurance company. But that didn’t stop her.

“I just know that there’s a better way to do this,” she said.

She went through with testing and surgery.

“I knew I donated a kidney on Tuesday, I knew by Friday I needed to be off painkillers. And going into surgery, the stress of that was a little overwhelming,” Burbridge said.

“Even though you think you may be recovered from an operation, you may not be able to go back to work, or do the chores of daily life as soon as you think you might have been able to,” said Dr. Tom Waid, UK’s Medical Director of the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program.

Dr. Waid has done organ transplants for years.

“We’ve had people who have been denied family medical leave, we’ve had situations where insurance premiums have gone up or insurance has been canceled, or they’ve been denied insurance,” Dr. Waid said.

With two state bills down, both he and Burbridge are pushing for state and nationwide legislation that would benefit all living organ donors.

“There’s really no way to put words to what an incredible experience it was for me, to be able to say I matched to save your son’s life,” Burbridge said.

In 2020, The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government passed an ordinance that gives additional paid time off for city employees that donated organs or bone marrow.

Currently, all state employees and Lexington and Louisville city employees get separate paid leave for both organ and bone marrow donations.

