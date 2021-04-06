Advertisement

Knoxville man breaks world record for Funko Pop collection

The Guinness Book of World Records dubbed David Mebane’s collection of 7095 Funko Pops the most owned by a private collector and his collection continue to grow
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Mebane from Knoxville has broken the world record for his collection of Funko Pops.

“In Funko world it’s more than a game, it’s a hunt. I go out every Saturday looking for my Pops. If I miss a Saturday, it won’t be there the next, that’s usually how it works,” said Mebane.

It’s hard to find a Funko Pop he doesn’t have.

“After a while, I can walk around here and I can eye what I don’t own. And if it’s within reason, I want it now,” said Mebane.

In November 2020, Mebane was dubbed a world record holder by the Guinness Book of World Records for the most Funko Pops owned by a private collector at 7095. His collection continues to grow.

“I average about 20-30 a week, so after this weekend I’ll be almost 8,000,” said Mebane.

Avid collectors like Dave help keep Tall Man Toys and Comics open says owner Mike Hermann.

“Whether you collect two Pops or 7,095, we treat everybody the same,” said Hermann.

Hermann opened his new location near World’s Fair Park during the middle of the pandemic and he says business is booming.

“It shows how many collectors there are in Knoxville because they demand a store like this,” said Hermann.

Hermann has nearly 10,000 Pops in stock for customers to choose from. He has people driving from 10 hours away to take a look at his store. Hermann even made stickers for customers that read “I shop where the world record holder shops” to celebrate the accomplishment.

“There’s a Pop for everybody. There are so many genres, whether it is NASCAR, everybody loves tv, everybody loves movies, everybody loves rock and roll. Once you see the Freddie Mercury Pop from Queen and you’re a Queen fan, why would you not want that Pop? And I’m that guy, if I see something like that and it’s cool, I gotta have it. And I’m sure I’m not the only one,” said Mebane.

Mebane says because of the pandemic, submissions to Guinness have to be sent online. He had to make a 17-hour long video of him showing each individual Pop in his collection.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

