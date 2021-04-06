Knoxville man arrested after providing ISIS materials to undercover FBI agent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to the Department of Justice, Benjamin Alan Carpenter, also known as “Abu Hamza,” 31, was arrested on March 24, 2021, in Knoxville following the return of a federal grand jury indictment.

Carpenter appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra C. Poplin Monday for a detention hearing. He will remain in custody pending the outcome of the hearing.

According to court documents, “Carpenter is the leader of Ahlut-Tawhid Publications, an international organization dedicated to the translation and publication of pro-ISIS and official ISIS media in English.”

Officials said Carpenter was in contact with someone he believed was associated with ISIS. The individual, however, was an undercover FBI agent.

Carpenter allegedly provided English-language translations of ISIS media content.

The case was investigated by the Knoxville Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Clinton Police Department and Knoxville Police Department.

Carpenter’s trial is set for June 1, 2021. If convicted, Carpenter could face up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.