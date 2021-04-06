Advertisement

Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments.

During the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive, which amped up demand for ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports the low inventory is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

The ketchup shortage has pushed packet prices up 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

But there is some good news.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to up its production to 12 billion packets a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

Latest News

‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first...
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Petty officer shoots 2 sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Donor Beth Burbridge saved a stranger’s life. She says she’s now an advocate for protections...
Ky. woman collaborates with doctor to pass legislation to help living organ donors
The building’s management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency...
Doormen fired for failing to intervene in anti-Asian attack in New York