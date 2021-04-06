Advertisement

Kentucky congressmen call for end to bourbon tariffs

(WNDU)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Republicans and Democrats in Congress are joining forces to stop a huge tariff increase on exported bourbon.

A letter headed up by Congressman Andy Barr and John Yarmuth, and 48 others in the House is asking the Biden administration to work with the European Union and the United Kingdom to immediately suspend tariffs on American whiskey.

A trade dispute prior to President Biden’s administration boosted a tax on the export to 25%. It was at zero.

If no deal is made by the first of June, the tax will double to 50%. All of this could effect the thousands of jobs bourbon gives to Kentucky.

“We just need to keep communicating to them that this has been going on for two years. That’s two years too long in our opinion. We were at zero tariffs before. We would like to get back to zero tariffs as quickly as possible before more long-term damage is done,” President of the Kentucky Distillers Association Eric Gregory said.

Since the tariffs were imposed, American whiskey exports to the European Union have declined by 37%.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

Latest News

‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first...
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb
Donor Beth Burbridge saved a stranger’s life. She says she’s now an advocate for protections...
Ky. woman collaborates with doctor to pass legislation to help living organ donors
Gavel
Martin County has a new judge executive
Hundreds of workers at the Warrior Met coal mine in Tuscaloosa County are on strike.
Several former Blackjewel and Eastern Kentucky coal miners on strike following failed contract negotiations in Alabama
The deal is available for Monday through Thursday games in April and May.
Reds offering special ticket deal for vaccinated fans