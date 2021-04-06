‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pine Mountain State Park sits quiet now, but soon it will be the site of the region’s first-ever motorsports hill climb.

The event is being hosted by the Backroads of Appalachia, Grassroots Motorsports and Sports Car Club of America in partnership with state and county governments.

“I grew up going to Hill Climbs as a kid so for me, this is a pretty awesome opportunity to give back to the organization, give back to the sport and I think a lot of people are really excited,” Heyward Wagner said.

Officials say they are seeking to provide both entertainment and an economic boost to the area.

“It’s going to benefit not just as an economic standpoint, bringing outside money into a huge event, but at the same time, it’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh that they could do and we can be part of and help them grow,” Erik Hubbard said.

Backroads of Appalachia Secretary Brad Gates said that the revenue intake is typically anything but marginal.

“They bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars over the life of an event, probably millions of dollars,” Gates said. “We have a five-year plan on this event just to get it to be a regular thing and then make it stand alone.”

Drivers that participate in these regularly are itching to get behind the wheel and compete again as well.

“People from other hill climbs have been sitting since year before last and haven’t had an event,” Gates said. “And they’re just chomping at the bit to get their cars out and run them again.”

The event’s reach will is intended to go far beyond Bell County as well.

“The most best part about all of this is that we are coordinating, we are working with state officials, state governments to make this happen as well as county,” Hubbard said. “It’s a step forward as a state to step up to the plate.”

