Advertisement

‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb

Officials say Pine Mountain State Resort Park will be the event's host site.
Officials say Pine Mountain State Resort Park will be the event's host site.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pine Mountain State Park sits quiet now, but soon it will be the site of the region’s first-ever motorsports hill climb.

The event is being hosted by the Backroads of Appalachia, Grassroots Motorsports and Sports Car Club of America in partnership with state and county governments.

“I grew up going to Hill Climbs as a kid so for me, this is a pretty awesome opportunity to give back to the organization, give back to the sport and I think a lot of people are really excited,” Heyward Wagner said.

Officials say they are seeking to provide both entertainment and an economic boost to the area.

“It’s going to benefit not just as an economic standpoint, bringing outside money into a huge event, but at the same time, it’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh that they could do and we can be part of and help them grow,” Erik Hubbard said.

Backroads of Appalachia Secretary Brad Gates said that the revenue intake is typically anything but marginal.

“They bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars over the life of an event, probably millions of dollars,” Gates said. “We have a five-year plan on this event just to get it to be a regular thing and then make it stand alone.”

Drivers that participate in these regularly are itching to get behind the wheel and compete again as well.

“People from other hill climbs have been sitting since year before last and haven’t had an event,” Gates said. “And they’re just chomping at the bit to get their cars out and run them again.”

The event’s reach will is intended to go far beyond Bell County as well.

“The most best part about all of this is that we are coordinating, we are working with state officials, state governments to make this happen as well as county,” Hubbard said. “It’s a step forward as a state to step up to the plate.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Fall Creek Falls
Tennessee state parks invite visitors to Easter feasts

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs a dozen bills into Kentucky law
Gov. Beshear announces task force aimed at tackling fraudulent unemployment claims
Mike Harmon was on this week's episode of Issues and Answers
Issues and Answers: State Auditor Mike Harmon
Bluegrass Hospice
‘In your community, making a difference’: Local hospice program navigating care with your help- 6 p.m.