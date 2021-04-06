Advertisement

In person unemployment services begin April 15

Appointments openings available April 7
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and the Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry L. Roberts announced in person unemployment services start April 15th.

The KCC staff are available for in person assistance only. This will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. Kentuckians can schedule an appointment Monday through Friday at kcc.ky.gov.

Wednesday’s openings will be available for appointments April 15-30, then April 19-30 appointments for May 3 will be available. After May 3, there are additional appointment times opening each day after that.

“When you combine years of painful staffing cuts, an out-of-date system designed to tell people no and the effects of a once-in-100-years pandemic – many Kentuckians have been unable to obtain benefits,” Gov. Beshear said. “In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career centers.”

“It has taken a lot of work to make it happen in a short window of time, but our staff has worked hard in recent weeks to pull everything together to get us in a position to once again provide services that unemployment claimants need at this critical time,” Roberts said.

The Kentucky Career Center Regional locations in the Eastern and Southern Kentucky Region

Hazard - 412 Roy Campbell Drive, 41701.

Morehead - 1225 U.S. Hwy 60 West, Suite 160

Prestonsburg - 696 North Lake Drive, 41339

Somerset - 410 East Mt. Vernon Street, 42501

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

Latest News

‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first...
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb
Gov. Beshear: Positivity rate stays below 3%
Some in Hispanic/Latino and immigrant communities are hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine.
Misinformation, language barrier among reasons Hispanic Kentuckians not getting vaccine
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County