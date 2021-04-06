In person unemployment services begin April 15

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and the Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry L. Roberts announced in person unemployment services start April 15th.

The KCC staff are available for in person assistance only. This will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. Kentuckians can schedule an appointment Monday through Friday at kcc.ky.gov.

Wednesday’s openings will be available for appointments April 15-30, then April 19-30 appointments for May 3 will be available. After May 3, there are additional appointment times opening each day after that.

“When you combine years of painful staffing cuts, an out-of-date system designed to tell people no and the effects of a once-in-100-years pandemic – many Kentuckians have been unable to obtain benefits,” Gov. Beshear said. “In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career centers.”

“It has taken a lot of work to make it happen in a short window of time, but our staff has worked hard in recent weeks to pull everything together to get us in a position to once again provide services that unemployment claimants need at this critical time,” Roberts said.

The Kentucky Career Center Regional locations in the Eastern and Southern Kentucky Region

Hazard - 412 Roy Campbell Drive, 41701.

Morehead - 1225 U.S. Hwy 60 West, Suite 160

Prestonsburg - 696 North Lake Drive, 41339

Somerset - 410 East Mt. Vernon Street, 42501

