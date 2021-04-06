Heading to Rupp Arena for the girls Sweet 16? Don’t forget your bracket!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you heading to Lexington for the KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament and want to know when your team is playing? We have you covered.

The tournament starts Wednesday, April 7th and runs through Saturday, April 10th at Rupp Arena.

Here is a list of the first-round games for Wednesday and Thursday:

Wednesday, April 7th (1st Round)

11 a.m. – Knott County Central vs. Sacred Heart

2 p.m. – Bowling Green vs. Bishop Brossart

5 p.m. – Franklin County vs. South Laurel

8 p.m. – Anderson County vs. Southwestern

Thursday, April 8th (1st Round)

11 a.m. – Pikeville vs. Marshall County

2 p.m. – Bethlehem vs. Bullitt East

5 p.m. – Henderson County vs. Apollo

8 p.m. – Dixie Heights vs. Russell

Once those games are decided, here are the days and times for the rest of the tournament:

Friday, April 9th (Quarterfinals)

11 a.m. – Region 14/5 vs. Region 10/8

2 p.m. – Region 11/7 vs. Region 4/2

5 p.m. – Region 12/15 vs. Region 13/16

8 p.m. – Region 6/1 vs. Region 3/9

Saturday, April 10th (Semifinals/Championship)

11 a.m. – Semifinal #1

2 p.m. – Semifinal #2

8 p.m. – Championship

If you can’t make it to Lexington and want to follow the action, you can do that with the bracket below. It will be updated each day as we find out the winners and who will advance.

You can get your own printable copy of the bracket here.

