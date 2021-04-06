Gov. Beshear: Positivity rate stays below 3%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference Tuesday, but announced the COVID-19 numbers in a news release.

The governor announced 344 new cases and seven new deaths in Kentucky. He also reported six audit deaths.

The positivity rate is now at 2.89%.

At least 429,841 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 6,184.

50,061 people have recovered from the virus. 5,110,656 Kentuckians have received tests.

“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, look at our list of where you can get your shot of hope this week, at vaccinemap.ky.gov,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them. This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 4/6 (WYMT)

As of Tuesday, five out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. (this changes each day)

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

