Ashland Town Center announces new hours

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ashland Town Center is expanding its operating hours, beginning today, Monday, April 5, 2021.

Officials with the shopping center say doors will now be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Hours of operation among stores inside the mall may vary.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety precautions were made to the Ashland Town Center’s code of conduct.

The COVID-19 code of conduct is as follows:

• Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.

• Do not gather in groups. • Do not move tables or seating within the food court or other common areas.

• Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

• Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

• If applicable, follow line queuing procedures provided by tenant(s) and/or center management.

• If applicable, adhere to the limit on the number of people permitted inside each individual tenant’s store at one time.

• People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or are waiting for test results, or have symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath should adhere to the CDC guidelines for quarantine and isolation.

