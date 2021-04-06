Advertisement

After new law, McConnell warns CEOs: ‘Stay out of politics’

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says it’s a “big lie” to call the new voting law in Georgia restrictive. And he is warning big business to “stay out of politics” after major corporations distanced themselves from the state’s new rules amid vast public pressure.

McConnell on Monday slammed President Joe Biden’s criticism of the Georgia bill as racist, a return to Jim Crow-era restrictions in the Southern states aimed limiting ballot access for Black Americans.

The GOP leader’s decision to dive into the voting issues shows the scramble Republicans face as progressive groups are shining a spotlight on corporate America to live up to its brands and values.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

Latest News

‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first...
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb
Food banks like God's Pantry have seen an unprecedented amount of need from families during the...
Kentucky food bank seeing impacts from Biden administration’s hunger relief assistance
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Warm days continue, showers and storms possible later this week
Gov. Beshear signs a dozen bills into Kentucky law