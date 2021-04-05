Visitors are now allowed at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center with restrictions in place

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID-19 changing the way we live, loved ones at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center were unable to see their loved ones in person.

“We were fortunate that he had a room on the outside of the windows and that we can call and they would bring out a phone to him and we would sit and talk,” said Son of Korean War Veteran Sam Oaks. “I mean to be able to see someone and not touch them it’s a hard thing to do.”

As cases drop in the Commonwealth, loved ones are now allowed to see family face to face with guidelines in place.

“We have to call to and make an appointment. You know, there’s other visitors that need to come see their loved ones just like us,” he said.

In addition visitors can see their loved ones during an hour and a half block of time with two family members allowed to visit at once.

“Well we get here a little bit early and when you come through you know, hand sanitizer then they ask you the questions and then we do a rapid COVID test,” he said.

Even with the new protocol, Korean War Veteran Levi Oaks Jr. says he is happy his able to see those he loves again.

“I’m proud of it. Hope to have more,” he said. “It means a lot to me. It means more than everything else.”

For more information on the new protocol or the veteran’s center you can visit here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.