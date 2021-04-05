Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department arrested two people after a traffic stop on Lindenburg Drive in the Highland Park community.

During the search of the vehicle, police said they found 13 grams of meth, heroin, suboxone tablets and $200 in cash.

Sarah Powers 34, of Williamsburg was charged with trafficking a controlled substance meth, possession of a controlled substance heroin, expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance.

Matthew Thomas 30, of Williamsburg was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of an emergency protective order for domestic violence.

Both Thomas and Powers were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

