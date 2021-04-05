Advertisement

Stanford survives against Arizona to win first NCAA women’s title since 1992

Stanford players celebrate with the trophy after the championship game against Arizona in the...
Stanford players celebrate with the trophy after the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 54-53. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By CBS Sports
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS SPORTS) - With a thrilling 54-53 win over the Arizona Wildcats in the national championship game Sunday night, the Stanford Cardinal took home their first title since 1992.

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest basketball game ever played, but it was an absolute battle that went down to the wire, and that’s all you can ask for. Arizona, who had the best defense in the tournament, forced Stanford into a whopping 21 turnovers, including a shot clock violation with 5.5 seconds left.

That stop gave Arizona the ball and a chance to win the game on the final possession, but Stanford’s defense came up with some heroics of their own. They knew that Arizona was going to give the ball to star point guard Aari McDonald, and multiple defenders swarmed her on the catch. With time running out, McDonald was forced to just heave the ball towards the basket, and her three-point effort didn’t go down.

Haley Jones led the way for Stanford, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds on her way to being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, while Lexie Hull chipped in with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Cameron Brink also added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

On the Arizona side, McDonald went for 22 points, but really had to work for them. She picked things up in the second half to help lead the Wildcats’ comeback, but went 5-of-20 from the field. Shaina Pellington stepped up with 15 points off the bench, but no one else scored in double figures.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
Fall Creek Falls
Tennessee state parks invite visitors to Easter feasts
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Brian Laster
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month

Latest News

The Wildcats have still never won a series in Knoxville.
No. 18 Tennessee tops No. 7 Kentucky to win series
Highlands wins the 2021 Boys' Sweet 16.
Highlands hammers Elizabethtown to win Boys’ Sweet 16
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - April 2nd, 2021