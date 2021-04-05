Advertisement

One dead after car crash in Letcher County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - The father of one of the members of “Halfway to Hazard” died following a car crash in Letcher County.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday when a black Ford F-150 attempted to cross KY-15 from KY-7N into a gas station.

The driver of the F-150 hit a white Chevrolet Aveo being driven by 85-year-old Jackie Tolliver with 71-year-old Deborah Tolliver in the passenger seat.

Both Jackie and Deborah were taken to the Whitesburg ARH then transferred to Pikeville Medical Center for injuries suffered during the crash.

On Monday, troopers learned Jackie died from his injuries.

Jackie is the father of David Tolliver, David is a part of the duo “Halfway to Hazard.”

KSP says both the driver and the passenger wore their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
Fall Creek Falls
Tennessee state parks invite visitors to Easter feasts
Brian Laster
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer

Latest News

Mountain student achiever 4/5/21
Mountain Student Achiever Miranda Vaughn
Visitors are now allowed at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center - 4:00 p.m.
Visitors are now allowed at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center - 4:00 p.m.
Bluegrass Care Navigators expand Alzheimer's and dementia program
Bluegrass Care Navigators expand Alzheimer’s and dementia program
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
KSP: Five people arrested for assault after shooting in Pike County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
One dead after car crash in Letcher County