Advertisement

New child sexual abuse awareness campaign launches in Kentucky

By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a new campaign to target child sexual abuse in the commonwealth.

Advocates from Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and Lextran were in Frankfort Monday morning for the announcement.

Cameron says he wants to make sure this message gets directly to Kentuckians. They’re going to be showing ads on buses and social media platforms, places that could get a lot of eyes on this message.

“The campaign we are talking about today will help stop child abuse before it starts by equipping parents, caregivers, and every adult with the information necessary to recognize and prevent Kentucky’s youth from being groomed for abuse,” Cameron said.

The attorney general says the goal is to direct people to the Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky website which contains tips, toolkits, and training to prevent child sexual abuse.

Officials hope that this message will really get to parents and caregivers who can learn to identify signs of when adults are grooming their child and prevent that.

Cameron and the members of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky say educating Kentuckians is one of the best ways to stop child sexual abuse because it gives more people the skill set to step in and help.

“And what started perhaps as giving a child a ride home or giving a little gift or giving something on the surface that perhaps seems pretty innocent can all of a sudden move to overnight visits with the adults and then it goes into sexual abuse,” said Jill Seyfred, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky executive director.

The campaign is being funded through a grant from the Kentucky Child Victims’ Trust Fund. Those bus ads are going to be running in Lexington, Louisville and Northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
Fall Creek Falls
Tennessee state parks invite visitors to Easter feasts
Brian Laster
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Police Generic
KSP: Assault leads to shooting
“To make a family whole from what they were, I’m thinking that some of these places maybe a...
Flood recovery progresses ‘slowly’ in Estill County
If you know the whereabouts of Jackson, Armstrong or their daughter, you are asked to contact...
5-month-old girl at center of Ohio Amber Alert found safe
WYMT Mostly Sunny
More sunshine Tuesday, very warm Wednesday