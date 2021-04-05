Advertisement

Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach

Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed...
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed ashore Sunday.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CNN) – Florida beachgoers were kept away from a section of the coast at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Easter Sunday after the discovery of a naval mine that had washed ashore.

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the mine around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was called out to investigate, along with military authorities.

The mine was marked “inert,” which means it might have been used as a dummy mine for training purposes.

The mine was safely removed and the U.S. Air Force is examining it to find out more about its origin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
KSP: Suspect in Perry County shooting in custody, charged with murder, attempted murder
Fall Creek Falls
Tennessee state parks invite visitors to Easter feasts
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Coal company agrees to fix environmental violations, resume operations in Perry County
Brian Laster
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing for nearly one month

Latest News

FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers
Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, recently signed the proposal, which received widespread support...
Utah dads to be required to pay half of pregnancy costs
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop finally announces a share sale
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training