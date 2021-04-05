More sunshine Tuesday, very warm Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine will continue for the next few days before showers and thunderstorms return by the end of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mild conditions tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s with mostly clear skies.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs getting into the mid-70s! Some spots might even get closer to the upper 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s with those mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

A few clouds will move into the region on Wednesday with highs getting closer to the upper 70s to maybe even near 80! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few stray showers are possible by Wednesday evening and showers return early on Thursday.

A weak cold front arrives Thursday bringing us more rain and possibly some thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday as well. Those highs will remain in the lower 70s. Right now, I don’t expect any big severe weather event for us. We’ll keep an eye on those thunderstorm chances by the end of the week.

We should dry out by Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 70s once again.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.