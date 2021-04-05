Advertisement

Mild and dry forecast continues to start the new week

WYMT Sunny
(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first full week of April is starting on a very nice note. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a cooler start for some, temperatures will quickly soar into the mid-70s this afternoon, thanks to sunshine. Clear skies tonight will take us back down to near 50 with cooler spots in some of the sheltered valleys.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies continue on Tuesday and temperatures stay in the mid-70s for highs and close to 50 for lows. A few clouds will mix in with our sunshine on Wednesday, especially the further into the day we get and some stray showers are possible late. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and maybe close to 80 in spots.

Some chances for showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder return with a system on Thursday. Highs take a hit Thursday and Friday with the rain chances, dipping into the low 70s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday.

Right now, the weekend looks somewhat drier, but rain chances could linger in scattered form into Saturday. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s both days.

