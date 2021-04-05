McConnell applauds Kentucky’s vaccination efforts, says it’s important people get vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all Kentuckians 16 and older.

The commonwealth joins more than 20 states now offering the shot to that age group. You can see on this map 17 states are still only vaccinating people fifty and older:

Kentucky beat President Biden’s vaccine timeline goal by a month.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded the state’s efforts Monday morning at UK’s vaccine site at Kroger Field.

During a press briefing, McConnell told reporters the clinic at Kroger field is by far the biggest and most complex he has seen in Kentucky. The site has administered more than 200,000 vaccines and is capable of vaccinating more than 4,000 people a day.

McConnell said the pandemic created ongoing challenges for the healthcare industry and businesses.

He noted his efforts in passing the cares act last year but spoke out against the covid relief package Congress passed last month.

McConnell says it’s important for people to get the vaccine, especially those who are still hesitant.

Senator Mitch Mcconnell took a tour of the vaccine clinic at Kroger field. Lately he has been encouraging fellow Republicans to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/z9gYbS9rTr — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) April 5, 2021

“I saw on some program last week that Republican men, curiously enough, might be reluctant to take the vaccine,” Sen. McConnell said. “I’m a Republican man. I want to say to everyone we need to take this vaccine. These reservations need to be put aside.”

When we asked Sen. McConnell why he thinks there is vaccine hesitancy among Republican men he said he wasn’t sure.

Sen. McConnell also touted his efforts in getting the CARES Act passed last year, but he dismissed the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Congress passed last month.

“I voted against this last package because enough is enough,” Sen. McConnell said. “We’re threatening the future of our country.”

Democratic leaders described the plan as much-needed help for Americans. President Joe Biden is expected to announce another coronavirus recovery bill later this month.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.